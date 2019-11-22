comscore Realme 5S Unboxing | BGR India

Realme 5S Unboxing

Hands On

As part of the launch, the company revealed the pricing, specifications, design, and availability details. Here is our unboxing for the budget competitor.

Smartphone maker Realme has just launched two new smartphones in the Indian market. These new smartphones include the budget flagship Realme X2 and the budget Realme 5s. As part of the launch, the company revealed the pricing, specifications, design, and availability details. Talking a closer look at the Realme 5s, it is likely that it will go head to head with Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. The smartphone runs on Snapdragon 665 SoC with a base variant that features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also features a quad rear camera with 48-megapixel primary sensor. Last but not least, the device also features a 5,000mAh battery. Here is our unboxing for the budget competitor.

  • Published Date: November 22, 2019 12:13 PM IST

