Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Realme Narzo 30 5G launched in India last week alongside the Realme Narzo 30 4G and new earbuds and more. Here's the first look at the Realme Narzo 30 5G. Watch video.

Realme Narzo 30 5G has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 15,999. The phone will go on sale for the first time on June 30. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.5-inch screen with Full HD+ screen resolution, 90Hz high refresh rate and more. It packs MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip based on a 7nm fabrication process paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Narzo 30 5G includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Let’s take a closer look at the newly launched phone. Watch video.