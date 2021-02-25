Realme Narzo Pro affordable 5G smartphone launched at Rs 16,999; here's a closer look at design aesthetics and what's packed inside the box.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G with 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset launched starting at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The phone touts a triple camera setup and 5,000mAh battery. We at BGR.in got our hands on the new Realme Narzo phone and in our initial experience felt the device to be a decent performer. Besides 5G support, AI-backed camera, the design aesthetics, and vibrant display will manage to impress commoners. The affordable 5G phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, realme.com, and offline retail stores from March 4.