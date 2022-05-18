comscore Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone | BGR India
  Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone

Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G launched in India which has been introduced in two variants.The 6+128GB variant costs Rs 19,999, the 8+128GB variant costs Rs 21,999.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: May 18, 2022 10:31 PM IST

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G launched in India which has been introduced in two variants.The 6+128GB variant costs Rs 19,999, the 8+128GB variant costs Rs 21,999. The phone will be available in India via its first on Amazon India, Realme.com and retail stores from May 26. Realme has announced a launch offer as a part of which interested buyers who purchase the phone via their HDFC Bank credit or debit cards or EMI will get an discount of Rs 2,000. This will bring down the effective price of the 6+128GB variant costs Rs 17,999, and of the 8+128GB variant to Rs 19,999. Check out the first impression of the latest offering in the realme narzo series here.

