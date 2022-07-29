Realme Pad X has got a plastic back with matte finish which makes the pad looks very elegant and another thing is it doesn’t attract any kind of fingerprints and smudges.

Realme has finally launched its realme Pad X in India, The Pad comes with 5G connectivity and that too at a very affordable price range. Design: So Once you take out the tab and take it in your hands you will realize it feels very good, premium the one thing about this tab is its so lightweight that while binge watching sessions it wont stress your hands. Talking about its back well it comes in a glacier blue color. Its got a plastic back with matte finish which makes the pad looks very elegant and another thing is it doesn’t attract any kind of fingerprints and smudges. Coming to the camera well you get a single lens here which sits beautifully in a rectangular frame. Talking about the placement of the buttons, when held vertically one can find the power button at the top, volume rockers on the right, and a SIM tray on the left side. One can also find four speaker outlets, two at the top, and two on the bottom side, along with the Type-C port.