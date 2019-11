Realme X2 Pro has been launched in India. It is the first true flagship device from the company for the Indian market. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 29,999. The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 33,999. It comes with 64-megapixel quad cameras, 20X digital zoom support, 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging tech and more. Here are our first impressions.