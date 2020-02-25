Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

The Realme X50 Pro 5G has been launched in India. The smartphone not only comes with 5G support, but it also packs powerful specifications. The key highlights of the device are a Snapdragon 865 processor, 64-megapixel quad cameras, 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast charging tech and more. It ships with the latest Android 10 OS, and features a 6.44-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India starts from Rs 37,999, and it will go on sale on March 5. Here is our first look at the 5G device.