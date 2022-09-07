Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxed !! Check out the First Look Xiaomi has expanded its range of smartphones in India with the launch of three new budget phones. The company has recently launched Redmi A1, R

Xiaomi has expanded its range of smartphones in India with the launch of three new budget phones. The company has recently launched Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 4G and Redmi 11 Prime 5G. And today we have with is this smartphone which is redmi 11 Prime 5G. Redmi 11 Prime 5G’s base model has 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and is priced at ₹13,999. Another model comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and costs ₹15,999. Xiaomi is giving flat discount of ₹1,000 on ICICI Bank cards. Meadow Green, Chrome Silver and Thunder Black are the colour variants of the phone. Redmi 11 Prime 5G has a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.