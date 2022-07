Redmi K50i is more or less a successor to the Redmi K20. But since this phone has an “i” in its name, it focuses on one aspect more than the others.

Redmi K50i is more or less a successor to the Redmi K20. But since this phone has an “i” in its name, it focuses on one aspect more than the others. That aspect is the performance. Here in this video we are showing you the unboxing of the all new Redmi K50i and what all you going to get in the box. Lets find it out.