Samsung has launched the Galaxy A51 in India. The smartphone is the newest mid-range device in the market. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, Exynos 9611 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel main camera. The smartphone runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery. Here is our first look at the smartphone and initial impressions.