Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Here's a look at Samsung's new mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy F62. Here are our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy F62.

Samsung with its latest mid-range Galaxy F62 smartphone aims to target Indian millennials. The device sports good specifications for the price with a massive 7,000mAh battery, Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display and Exynos 9825 SoC. It is priced at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model, via Flipkart, Samsung India online store, Reliance Digital, Jio retail stores, and select retail stores from February 22. The device has been launched in Laser Blue, Laser Green and Laser Grey colour options. Here we will be taking a look at what comes inside of the retail box and provide you with our first impressions of the device.