comscore Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7 000mAh battery

Videos

Watch Next

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions 3.55

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look 0.72

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip 9.40

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
OnePlus Band first impressions 1.57

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Here's a look at Samsung's new mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy F62. Here are our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy F62.

Karanveer Singh Arora   |    Published: February 15, 2021 9:34 PM IST

Samsung with its latest mid-range Galaxy F62 smartphone aims to target Indian millennials. The device sports good specifications for the price with a massive 7,000mAh battery, Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display and Exynos 9825 SoC. It is priced at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model, via Flipkart, Samsung India online store, Reliance Digital, Jio retail stores, and select retail stores from February 22. The device has been launched in Laser Blue, Laser Green and Laser Grey colour options. Here we will be taking a look at what comes inside of the retail box and provide you with our first impressions of the device.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Features

Reviews

News