Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was recently launched at the galaxy unpacked event 2022. The Flip 4 comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640×1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 900 nits. On the outside it has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display. The phone’s display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1.1. On the camera front, it has a 12MP+12MP rear camera setup and a 10MP front facing camera. It is backed by a bigger 3,700mAh battery. It comes in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue and Bespoke Edition, which includes Back-Yellow, Black-White, Black- Navy, Black-Khaki, and Black-Red colour variants. The question here is -Flip 4 is utility driven or just for style statement ? See the video and find out.