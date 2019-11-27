comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing | BGR India

Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Hands On

We unboxed the new Samsung Galaxy Fold to give you a closer look at the smartphone and in-box accessories.

  • Updated: November 27, 2019 11:45 AM IST

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is the first commercially available folding smartphone in India. It comes with a small display on the outside, and when unfolded, you have a big tablet-like screen. The smartphone features a total of six cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It runs on Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top. The smartphone also features wireless charging feature. Here is our unboxing video.

You can read our review here.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

164999

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9825 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: November 27, 2019 11:40 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 27, 2019 11:45 AM IST

Featured Videos

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
2:05
Features
Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
3:29

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
1:08

Features

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look
1:48

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look

Reviews

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review
3:42

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review
3:23

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review
2:42

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review
5:6

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

News

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019
2:00

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements
1:18

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing
1:53

Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Realme 5s First Impressions
2:17

Realme 5s First Impressions

Realme 5S Unboxing
2:08

Realme 5S Unboxing

Realme X2 Pro: First Impressions

Realme X2 Pro: First Impressions

Features

Top 5 features of Moto Razr
1:14

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India
1:26

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background
1:43

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S
1:53

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S