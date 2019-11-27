Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is the first commercially available folding smartphone in India. It comes with a small display on the outside, and when unfolded, you have a big tablet-like screen. The smartphone features a total of six cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It runs on Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top. The smartphone also features wireless charging feature. Here is our unboxing video.
You can read our review here.
164999
Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9825 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP