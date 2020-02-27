comscore Samsung Galaxy M31: Unboxing and First Look | BGR India

Samsung Galaxy M31: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is the successor to Galaxy M30s that was released last year.

The newest Samsung Galaxy M series smartphone in India is the Galaxy M31. It is the successor to Galaxy M30s that was released last year. The new Galaxy M31 smartphone comes in two variants, one with 64GB storage and another with 128GB. The Galaxy M31 starts at a price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The new Galaxy M31 features an Exynos 9611 SoC, Android 10, and a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. But its USP is its 6,000mAh battery and support for 15W fast charging.
