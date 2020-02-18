comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions: S Pen makes it noteworthy | BGR India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions: S Pen makes it noteworthy

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the first mid-range smartphone that brings S Pen from the flagship device. Does that make it a noteworthy device?

  • Published: February 18, 2020 4:57 PM IST
Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite last month. The smartphone brings the familiar S Pen to an even affordable price point. Starting at Rs 38,999, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the only premium smartphone to offer stylus support. Does this make one of the ideal smartphone for business executives? We have finally gotten our hands on the Note 10 Lite and here is our first look.
Read first impressions: https://www.bgr.in/reviews/galaxy-note-10-lite-first-impressions-samsung-takes-on-oneplus-7t-iphone-xr-875481/
