Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions: S Pen makes it noteworthy

Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite last month. The smartphone brings the familiar S Pen to an even affordable price point. Starting at Rs 38,999, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the only premium smartphone to offer stylus support. Does this make one of the ideal smartphone for business executives? We have finally gotten our hands on the Note 10 Lite and here is our first look.

