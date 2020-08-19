We got the chance to use the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G over the weekend. Here are the unboxing and our initial thoughts regarding the device.

Smartphone giant Samsung recently launched its latest flagship series, the Galaxy Note 20 lineup. As part of the lineup, the company launched the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra 5G. Unlike last year, the company skipped the Plus version this year. After the launch, it also opened up the Note 20 series pre-orders in India. One can head to Amazon India, Flipkart, Samsung.com, or offline retail stores to pre-book the devices before the sale. We got the chance to use the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G over the weekend. Here are the unboxing and our initial thoughts regarding the device.