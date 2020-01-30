comscore Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look | BGR India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

Hands On

The highlights of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite include a super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Snapdragon 855 SoC and 4,500mAh battery. Let's have a quick look at the device.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 7:50 PM IST

Samsung has just launched its latest mid-premium-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in India. The launch comes weeks after Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at CES 2020. Samsung has also priced the S10 Lite at an impressive Rs 39,999 to take on the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, and more. The highlights of the smartphone include a super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Snapdragon 855 SoC and 4,500mAh battery. In addition, the device will also feature Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2.0 out of the box. Let’s have a quick look at the device.

You can read the text version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite first impressions here:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions: Should OnePlus worry?

