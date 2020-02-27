comscore Samsung Galaxy S20+ Unboxing and First Look | BGR India

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S20+ has been launched in India after it's international launch earlier this month.

  • Published: February 27, 2020 5:20 PM IST

Samsung has launched it’s newest flagship Galaxy S20 series of smartphones earlier this month alongside the Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung has launched the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphones in India as well. Tis includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Here’s the unboxing of the Galaxy S20+ smartphone that features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate and a quad-camera setup. It also comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

You can read our first impressions for the Samsung Galaxy S20+.

