Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Based on a few hours of interaction, the Galaxy S21 Plus comes across as an interesting luxury phone. Check out our first impressions.

Amritanshu Mukherjee   |    Published: February 2, 2021 7:11 PM IST

Based on a few hours of interaction, the Galaxy S21 Plus comes across as an interesting choice for a luxury phone. It looks its part, especially with that expensive matte finish treatment going all over the phone. Additionally, the display already seems like a treat for the eyes and it makes the snappy One UI interface a pleasant experience. It seems as if it ticks all the right checkboxes for a luxury smartphone. Check out our first impressions.

