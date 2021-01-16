comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing and first look | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • Hands On
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Videos

Watch Next

OnePlus Band first impressions 1.57

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions 1.81

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value? 3.04

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India 1.87

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Here's a look at the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look and what you get inside of the box.

Karanveer Singh Arora   |    Published: January 16, 2021 3:54 PM IST

Samsung has just launched its new flagship Galaxy S21 series in India with its price starting at Rs 69,999 for Galaxy S21 and going up to Rs 1,16,999 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. We at BGR.in got our hands on the headliner product for review, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Before we dive into the review, let’s show you why the box feels so light and small. And also give you our two cents about the 2021 flagship, that most of the smartphone industry will follow up to.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Features

Reviews

News