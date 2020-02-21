Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: First Look

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has just launched in the Indian market. The foldable smartphone is the second Samsung device that can fold in half after the Galaxy Fold. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Z Flip features a clamshell design that is similar to Motorola RAZR. The smartphone landed in India about two weeks after the reveal on the global stage. Galaxy Z Flip comes with a folding glass display, a new Flex Mode, and a tiny 1.1-inch Super AMOLED screen on the outside. We also got to spend some time with the smartphone. Here is a first look at the smartphone.