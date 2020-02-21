comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: First Look | BGR India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: First Look

Hands On

We got to spend some time with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Here is our first look at the second foldable smartphone from the South Korean company.

  • Published: February 21, 2020 1:26 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has just launched in the Indian market. The foldable smartphone is the second Samsung device that can fold in half after the Galaxy Fold. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Z Flip features a clamshell design that is similar to Motorola RAZR. The smartphone landed in India about two weeks after the reveal on the global stage. Galaxy Z Flip comes with a folding glass display, a new Flex Mode, and a tiny 1.1-inch Super AMOLED screen on the outside. We also got to spend some time with the smartphone. Here is a first look at the smartphone.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2020 1:26 PM IST

Featured Videos

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison
7:8
Features
Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison
Realme C3 Review
4:5

Reviews

Realme C3 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions
2:59

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions
BGR India Giveaway

Features

BGR India Giveaway

Reviews

MSI Prestige 15 Review
5:56

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
4:17

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Poco X2 Review
5:20

Poco X2 Review

Realme C3 Review
4:5

Realme C3 Review

News

Ather 450X First Look
3:58

Ather 450X First Look

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019
2:00

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements
1:18

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: First Look
3:02

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: First Look

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions
3:52

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

OnePlus Concept One: First Impressions
2:28

OnePlus Concept One: First Impressions

Poco X2 First Impressions
4:5

Poco X2 First Impressions

Features

BGR India Giveaway
03:30

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look
1:54

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison
4:46

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison
7:8

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison