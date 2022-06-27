Front look seems like fresh sky blue sorts of colour to which Samsung likes to call waterfall blue. Looking at the back there are three camera lenses sitting perfectly in a rectangular box.

This is the all new Samsung Galaxy F Series which has just been launched under the price bracket of Rs 15K with some great updates in terms of specifications and features. Front look seems like fresh sky blue sorts of colour to which Samsung likes to call waterfall blue. Looking at the back there are three camera lenses sitting perfectly in a rectangular box. Now the back gives it a rough and tough look and you don’t have to use a back cover as it will not get any scratches or fingerprints. Display is 6.6inch FHD+ LCD screen with waterdrop notch where the selfie camera is placed, Displays they have always been very bright, Vibrant and colourful. Camera of the phone have 50MP primary lens with 5MP and 2MP other lenses and for your selfies you get 8MP as your front camera. One really cool feature of the Galaxy F13 that makes it unique is the Auto Data Switching. It is the first time that it has been introduced and Designed for seamless connectivity, This segment-first innovative feature helps you to stay connected with your loved ones even when you have no network on your primary SIM, You will remain connected seamlessly through your secondary SIM. The Processor of Samsung Galaxy F13 has a powerful processor. The processing power of the Exynos 850 chipset can easily take care of all your entertainment needs. When it comes to RAM, The device comes loaded with 4GB RAM. Battery of Samsung Galaxy F13 is 6000mAh Battery with a travel adaptor that is present inside the box along with the cable you will also get 25Watt Fast charging Adaptor.