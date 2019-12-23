Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

Samsung recently released its latest “Large-Format” MicroLED display, “The Wall” in the Indian market. The company has launched three different sizes of the display starting from the base model priced at Rs 3.5 crore. The company revealed that this lineup will offer a “luxurious viewing experience” to the buyers. The pricing scales from Rs 3.5 crore all the way up to Rs 12 crore for the 8K size. Weeks after the launch, Samsung invited us for an exclusive session with the 4K version of “The Wall”. Here are the top five highlights of the Samsung The Wall 2019. Click here to read our first impression.