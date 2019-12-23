comscore Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights | BGR India

Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

Hands On

Weeks after the launch, Samsung invited us for an exclusive session with the 4K version of “The Wall”. We spent a couple of hours with what is likely the best display that money can purchase right now. Here is our first impression.

  • Published: December 23, 2019 3:35 PM IST

Samsung recently released its latest “Large-Format” MicroLED display, “The Wall” in the Indian market. The company has launched three different sizes of the display starting from the base model priced at Rs 3.5 crore. The company revealed that this lineup will offer a “luxurious viewing experience” to the buyers. The pricing scales from Rs 3.5 crore all the way up to Rs 12 crore for the 8K size. Weeks after the launch, Samsung invited us for an exclusive session with the 4K version of “The Wall”. Here are the top five highlights of the Samsung The Wall 2019. Click here to read our first impression.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2019 3:35 PM IST

Featured Videos

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
2:05
Features
Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
3:29

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
1:08

Features

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look
1:48

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look

Reviews

Realme Buds Air Review
5:8

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review
4:37

Realme X2 Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Camera Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Camera Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

News

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019
2:00

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements
1:18

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Hands On

Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights
3:04

Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Cinematic Unboxing and Setup

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Cinematic Unboxing and Setup

Vivo V17 Unboxing

Vivo V17 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing
1:53

Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Features

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India
1:50

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features
4:58

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India