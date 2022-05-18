Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 First Impressions; Check out the video

With the Sennheiser Signature Sound, TrueResponse technology, next-level adaptive noise cancellation, these earbuds are the natural successor of the MOMENTUM series.

Sennheiser launched it”s new TWS today in India. These are from the MOMENTUM series the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3. The MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 comes wirh adaptive noise cancellation (ANC), and wearing comfort. The buds are cased in a design that is defined using high-quality materials and precise workmanship, the earbuds offer a range of technologies and features that take the listening experience to a new level. With the Sennheiser Signature Sound, TrueResponse technology, next-level adaptive noise cancellation, these earbuds are the natural successor of the MOMENTUM series. Talking about the cost here, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are priced at Rs. 21,990. For now this is an introductory price and after a certain period it shall cost Rs. 24,990/-. These will be will available for sale a starting today across online platforms such as www.sennheiser-hearing.com, Amazon.in and other leading electronic outlets in India. The product comes in 3 color options – black, graphite and white. However, the white color variant will be available for sale at a later date.