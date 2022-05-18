comscore Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 First Impressions; Check out the video | BGR India

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 First Impressions; Check out the video

With the Sennheiser Signature Sound, TrueResponse technology, next-level adaptive noise cancellation, these earbuds are the natural successor of the MOMENTUM series.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: May 18, 2022 7:19 PM IST

Sennheiser launched it”s new TWS today in India. These are from the MOMENTUM series the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3. The MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 comes wirh adaptive noise cancellation (ANC), and wearing comfort. The buds are cased in a design that is defined using high-quality materials and precise workmanship, the earbuds offer a range of technologies and features that take the listening experience to a new level. With the Sennheiser Signature Sound, TrueResponse technology, next-level adaptive noise cancellation, these earbuds are the natural successor of the MOMENTUM series. Talking about the cost here, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are priced at Rs. 21,990. For now this is an introductory price and after a certain period it shall cost Rs. 24,990/-. These will be will available for sale a starting today across online platforms such as www.sennheiser-hearing.com, Amazon.in and other leading electronic outlets in India. The product comes in 3 color options – black, graphite and white. However, the white color variant will be available for sale at a later date.

