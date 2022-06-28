comscore Apple releases iOS 7.1 beta 2 | BGR India
TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?

TCL launched an interesting line-up of smart Television in India recently starting from ₹35,990.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 28, 2022 8:22 PM IST

TCL launched an interesting line-up of smart Television in India recently starting from ₹35,990. TCL has finally lifted the veil off a new series of Smart TVs which includes the C835 New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz VRR, TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV and TCL P735 4K HDR Google TV. The new range of smart TVs come with a lot of firsts such as the support for 144Hz variable refresh rate, which is the highest ever seen on a TV, as well as support for IMAX Enhanced. TCL is also offering its TVs at highly competitive prices.

