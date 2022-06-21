Tecno Pova 3 First look comes with 7000 mAh Battery and Triple Camera Setup, To know more Watch the Video

So lets look at the design first, Once you will hold this phone trust me people will get attracted towards the phone.

This phone has been launched under 15,000rs and comes with some impressive specs and for that matter very futuristic design as well. So lets look at the design first, Once you will hold this phone trust me people will get attracted towards the phone, although the phone seems a little heavier could be because the phone comes with 7000 mah battery, anyway so you get flat display of triple camera setup which is very smartly placed, along with that the phone comes with dual tone finish matte and theres a line of gloss sort of situation that you will see which has panther engine written on it.

The phone can be said a gaming phone if you will look at its design its big design and display is built for gaming and for your video viewing experience.

Coming to the Display the phone comes with 6.9FHD+ Dot in Display which supports 90HZ Refresh rate. I feel in this kind of price segment the phone is quite fast and responsive. Talking about the display, it works pretty well although comes with a little broader chin but over all you will get a nice good immersive experience while binge watching youre favourite shows.

Talking about the Software and Processor well Tecno Pova 3 has Helio G88 Processor with Panther game engine, what else do you want so people if you are gaming lover and wants a phone under 15K this could be an option. To help you understand the phone we will come up with the gaming experience of this phone very soon.

Camera

Coming to the most favourite part of the phone is the camera, Now this phone comes with 50MP AI triple Camera Setup for your photography experience and for your selfies you get a pretty decent 8MP as a your front camera.

Now the battery, well looking and feeling how heavy the phone is well you’ll have to blame the big 7000mAh Battery that this phone has and comes with 33 Watt Fast charging Support.