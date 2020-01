Asus unveiled a bunch of new laptops at CES 2020 and at its APAC CES Summit earlier this month. These new laptops range from professional laptops for on-the-go business executives to pro-level gamers. The laptops in question here include Asus ExpertBook B9, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, TUF Gaming A15, and TUF Gaming A17. These laptops are expected to launch in the first half of 2019. We got a chance to try out the laptops before the India launch, and here is our quick look.