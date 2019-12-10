comscore Vivo V17 Unboxing | BGR India

Vivo V17 Unboxing

Hands On

We got our hands-on the new Vivo V17 smartphone and here's a look at our unboxing video.

  • Published: December 10, 2019 4:51 PM IST

The Vivo V17 has been launched in India for Rs 22,990. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage, a punch-hole display with 32-megapixel selfie camera and more. The smartphone also comes with quad cameras at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a dedicated macro camera and a depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with an AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint scanner and more. We unboxed the Vivo V17 and here is a closer look at the smartphone and accessories.

You can read our first impressions here.

 

  • Published Date: December 10, 2019 4:51 PM IST

Featured Videos

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
2:05
Features
Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
3:29

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
1:08

Features

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look
1:48

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look

Reviews

Realme X2 Pro Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Nubia Red Magic 3S Review
4:34

Nubia Red Magic 3S Review

Realme 5S Review
3:25

Realme 5S Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review
3:42

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

News

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019
2:00

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements
1:18

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Hands On

Apple iPhone Cinematic Unboxing Setup

Apple iPhone Cinematic Unboxing Setup

Vivo V17 Unboxing

Vivo V17 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing
1:53

Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Realme 5s First Impressions
2:17

Realme 5s First Impressions

Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Charging Speed Comparison
3:33

Charging Speed Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features