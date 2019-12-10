Vivo V17 Unboxing

The Vivo V17 has been launched in India for Rs 22,990. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage, a punch-hole display with 32-megapixel selfie camera and more. The smartphone also comes with quad cameras at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a dedicated macro camera and a depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with an AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint scanner and more. We unboxed the Vivo V17 and here is a closer look at the smartphone and accessories.

