Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

The Vivo V20 Pro is an upgraded version of the Vivo V20, which was launched in India earlier this year.

Vivo V20 Pro has finally launched in India. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 29,990 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The Vivo V20 Pro is an upgraded version of the Vivo V20, which was launched in India earlier this year. One of the key highlights of the Vivo V20 Pro is its 5G capabilities. Some of the other key features of the smartphone include 64-megapixel triple rear cameras, 44-megapixel front camera, 33W fast charging support, and Snapdragon 765G Processor. The smartphone is claimed to be the slimmest 5G smartphones yet. Today, at BGR we will be unboxing the Vivo V20 Pro.