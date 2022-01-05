VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Vivo has launched its latest smartphones , the Vivo V23 and the Vivo V23 Pro in India. The smartphones come with MediaTek processors and have dual front cameras on them. The two smartphones have been launched in two colour options – Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold. In terms of design and colour options, the Vivo V23 Pro has an interesting back panel made of fluorite AG glass back that changes colour when exposed to UV light or sunlight.

The Vivo V23 Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 38,990 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 43,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The vanilla Vivo V23 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 29,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 34,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Find out more in our video!