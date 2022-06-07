comscore tata_docomo_logo | BGR India

MacBook Air 2022 & MacBook Pro 2022 India Pricing #WWDC2022-Watch Video

Apple WWDC 2022 event witnessed the introduction of iOS 16, WatchOS 9, MacOS Ventura, iPadOS 15 on the software end. Watch the video to know about the hardware announcement; MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Nitin Gupta   |    Updated: June 7, 2022 8:17 PM IST

Apple conducted its much awaited event WWDC 2022. In this event, the brand introduced a wide range of software products and also launched some new hardware. The event witnessed the introduction of iOS 16, WatchOS 9, MacOS Ventura, iPadOS 15 on the software end. In terms of hardware, we got the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch, both powered by the new M2 chipset. In this video we tell you all about the new MacBook’s and its India pricing. Watch Video

