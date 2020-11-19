Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Here's our first impression of the brand new Microsoft Xbox Series X console.

You can get the Xbox Series X at a price of Rs 49,990 in India, which is the same that Sony will charge for its PlayStation 5. Microsoft has a lot of newbies to deliver with the Series X this year. Not only is the Series X more powerful, it is also faster and approaches console gaming in a completely new way. Over the next few weeks, I will put the Xbox Series X through its paces with some of the recent titles. Until that happens, here’s a quick look at what the Series X offers as a package.