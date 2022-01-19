comscore motorola-droid-preview-10 | BGR India

Shruti Sharma   |    Published: January 19, 2022 3:46 PM IST

Xiaomi 11i 5G smartphone was recently launched in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Xiaomi 11i 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. It comes with 6GB of RAM. The Xiaomi 11i 5G runs Android 11 and is powered by a 5160mAh battery. The Xiaomi 11i 5G supports proprietary fast charging. For the cameras, the Xiaomi 11i 5G on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.89 aperture and a pixel size of 0.7-micron, and an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.0-micron. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It has a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture and a pixel size of 1.0-micron. To find out more about the smartphone, watch out latest video!

