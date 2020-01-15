Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Look: Future never looked this practical

Xiaomi is back with a bang in 2020 after a short break. The Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant showcased its top of the line Mi MIX Alpha at a media round-table. Mi MIX Alpha offers the absolute cutting edge that Xiaomi has to offer in the market. The company has used premium materials to craft the smartphone along with a number of interesting additions to the software. Xiaomi also “formally” announced the comeback of its Mi sub-brand, especially in the premium smartphone segment. In addition, it also revealed that a number of Mi-branded smartphones will soon make their way to India. Now, let’s have a quick look at the flagship smartphone.