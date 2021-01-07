comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions | BGR India

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Here is our first impressions of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power that launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999.

Sneha Saha   |    Published: January 7, 2021 6:29 PM IST

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 9 Power in India with a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Some of the highlights on the Redmi 9 Power include a massive 6000mAh battery, a set of quad cameras at the back, a refreshing new aura design, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. We spent some time with the device and here is our initial impressions. For the written account, head over to BGR India.

