Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 9 Power in India with a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Some of the highlights on the Redmi 9 Power include a massive 6000mAh battery, a set of quad cameras at the back, a refreshing new aura design, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. We spent some time with the device and here is our initial impressions. For the written account, head over to BGR India.