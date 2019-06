The Xiaomi Redmi Go packs a standard 5-inch HD display (720×1280 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, you’ll get Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 425 SoC, which has a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz. The affordable smartphone offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The handset supports over 20 regional languages and Google Assistant in Hindi. Let’s have a quick look at the device.