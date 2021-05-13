comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?

Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Note 10S in India starting at Rs 14,999. Here we will be unboxing the new smartphone and giving you our first impressions.

Karanveer Singh Arora   |    Published: May 13, 2021 10:17 PM IST

Xiaomi has just launched its latest Redmi Note 10S smartphone in India. It starts at Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and comes with a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Here, we will be taking a look at what comes inside of its retail box and will be providing you with our first impressions of the device.

