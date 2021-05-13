Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?

Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Note 10S in India starting at Rs 14,999. Here we will be unboxing the new smartphone and giving you our first impressions.

Xiaomi has just launched its latest Redmi Note 10S smartphone in India. It starts at Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and comes with a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Here, we will be taking a look at what comes inside of its retail box and will be providing you with our first impressions of the device.