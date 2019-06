Xiaomi has launched the ‘Pro’ variant of Redmi Note 7 globally, starting with markets of India today at an event in New Delhi. It comes with a 48-megapixel camera as the highlight but with Sony sensor instead of Samsung. Xiaomi has also opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Other changes such as a glass back design and waterdrop-style notch display remain similar to the Redmi Note 7. Let’s have a quick look at the recently launched smartphone.