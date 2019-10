Xiaomi was the first company to introduce a smartphone with a 48-megapixel rear camera in the mid-range segment. There were two models, the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7S, both featuring a 48-megapixel dual camera sensor at the back. Now, the company has taken another leap by introducing a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the new Redmi Note 8 Pro. Here is our first look of the new Redmi Note 8 Pro.