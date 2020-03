Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro to take on Realme 6 series in India. With the new device, Xiaomi is not offering a bells and whistles smartphone in the mid-range segment. It is instead looking to deliver best experience and an overall package. With Realme packing the Realme 6 Pro with best of hardware possible, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will have a tough act ahead. Here is our first look at the smartphone and what to expect.