2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

2022 BMW i4 is the German brand’s first fully-electric gran coupe that delivers great performance, offers an premium interior and excellent infotainment.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: January 14, 2022 12:41 AM IST

2022 BMW i4 is the German brand’s first fully-electric gran coupe that delivers great performance, offers an premium interior and excellent infotainment. We at BGR India shows you the first look of this fully Electric Gran Coupe Which is the BMW i4.The BMW i4 is like a 4 Series from a decade in the future. Although It shares a very similar design, but uses all-electric power and has a slightly bolder design, as well as carries a more advanced interior. The thing that will grab your attention is the huge Kidney Grille that BMW has fitted from the 4Series Gran Coupe that the i4 is based on. Watch video to know more.

