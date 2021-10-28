comscore iPhone 12, Mi 11X Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro: 5 best camera phones to buy this Diwali 2021 | BGR India
  • iPhone 12, Mi 11X Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro: 5 best camera phones to buy this Diwali 2021

5 best camera phones like iPhone 12 and Mi 11X to buy this Diwali 2021

Pavni Jain   |    Published: October 28, 2021 9:50 PM IST

Smartphones are killing the professional cameras gingerly. While Apple iPhones are considered to be the best for professional photography and videography, there are also Android phones available that are equally competitive. In today’s video, we focus on the best camera phones that one can buy this festive season. The list includes smartphones like iPhone 12, M 11X Pro, and more. The mentioned phones can be bought with some deals and offers during the Flipkart and Amazon sales. To find out more, watch our latest video!

