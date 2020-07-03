comscore News Video | Latest update News, Technology Video News and tips Video | BGR India

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

With changing lifestyles and habits, the demands of consumers from their fitness trackers have also changed. Earlier fitness trackers could only serve the purpose of keeping count of steps taken by the user.

Staff   |    Published: July 3, 2020 7:44 PM IST

And since the SPO2 monitoring becomes the need of the hour, here are five smart wearables that you can purchase in India right now. To checkout more about the SPO2, smartwatches and smart wearables/ bands, you can also visit BGR.in.

