With changing lifestyles and habits, the demands of consumers from their fitness trackers have also changed. Earlier fitness trackers could only serve the purpose of keeping count of steps taken by the user.

With changing lifestyles and habits, the demands of consumers from their fitness trackers have also changed. Earlier fitness trackers could only serve the purpose of keeping count of steps taken by the user, the latest ones can do much more. Many offer advanced health features such as heart-rate monitors, calorie counting, sleep monitoring and more. But one thing that clearly stands out is oxygen-saturation (SpO2) monitoring. And since the SPO2 monitoring becomes the need of the hour, here are five smart wearables that you can purchase in India right now. To checkout more about the SPO2, smartwatches and smart wearables/ bands, you can also visit BGR.in.