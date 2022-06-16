comscore Despite dismal results, HTC sticking with high-end smartphone strategy | BGR India

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinnidia

What are the good things about 5G being rolled out in India and how will it be beneficial for common man and others?

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: June 16, 2022 11:25 AM IST

The Indian government has approved the 5G spectrum auction. And with this 5G services will be rolled out for the public and enterprises in India. The dates have also been revealed by the Department of Telecom (DoT) via the Notice Inviting Applications. The 5G spectrum auction will commence on July 26, 2022. It is assumed that 5G will as a mandate will roll out soon. What are the good things about 5G being rolled out in India and how will it be beneficial for common man and others? Know it in just 1MIM TECH.

