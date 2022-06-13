comscore Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video | BGR India
Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video

Then you must travel to these centres in order to fulfil the basic requirements. UIDAI is now working to bring these services to your door

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 14, 2022 11:26 AM IST

Aadhaar card holders will soon be able to access all UIDAI services from the comfort of their own homes
Normally, in order to update any critical information or enrol in Aadhaar, you must look for an Aadhaar centre in your area. Then you must travel to these centres in order to fulfil the basic requirements. UIDAI is now working to bring these services to your door.Postmen will be required to travel to remote parts of the country to provide services such as linking mobile phones to the system and updating basic information.The newly trained personnel will be given some basic equipment to enrol or correct entries in the UIDAI database. In order to provide essential Aadhaar services, they will be given a laptop and necessary hardware such as a biometric scanner. UIDAI may also hire approximately 13,000 banking correspondents to work with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s Common Service Centre. There will also be Aadhaar Sewa Kendra centres in each of the country’s 755 districts. These centres will serve as postment hubs, collecting and updating data from the point of collection to the mainframe. This will result in faster updates and faster enrolment. There are currently 88 UIDAI Sewa Kendra in 72 cities. UIDAI currently provides some online services to cardholders. For example, you can obtain an e-Aadhaar from the UIDAI website. You can also create a Virtual ID, or VID, to protect your personal Aadhaar data while issuing a token number. After visiting one of Aadhaar’s physical centres, you can also track your service requests.

BGR Talks