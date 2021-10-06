AIWA, the iconic consumer electronics brand, launched its new range of Luxury Acoustics, hi-fi speaker range today. The new premium MI –X series and the SB-X bring with them a testament of AIWA to have only the best in sound.

AIWA, the iconic consumer electronics brand, launched its new range of Luxury Acoustics, hi-fi speaker range today. The new premium MI –X series and the SB-X bring with them a testament of AIWA to have only the best in sound. These new devices will fulfil the requirements of audiophiles, music enthusiasts and for the discerning Indian consumers who look for exclusivity, luxury and high quality. All the 6 models are portable, with high power rechargeable batteries and can be used both at home and the outdoors. Feature loaded speakers with unique design and high-end functionality. Device prices range from INR 17,990 to 59,990.