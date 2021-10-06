comscore ericsson-logo | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

How to send WhatsApp message to unsaved contact number 2.26

News

How to send WhatsApp message to unsaved contact number
FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here, BGR India 2.41

News

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here, BGR India
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Black market rates are out, Check out the full list 2.53

News

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Black market rates are out, Check out the full list
Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices 2.0

News

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers

AIWA, the iconic consumer electronics brand, launched its new range of Luxury Acoustics, hi-fi speaker range today. The new premium MI –X series and the SB-X bring with them a testament of AIWA to have only the best in sound.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 6, 2021 5:43 PM IST

AIWA, the iconic consumer electronics brand, launched its new range of Luxury Acoustics, hi-fi speaker range today. The new premium MI –X series and the SB-X bring with them a testament of AIWA to have only the best in sound. These new devices will fulfil the requirements of audiophiles, music enthusiasts and for the discerning Indian consumers who look for exclusivity, luxury and high quality. All the 6 models are portable, with high power rechargeable batteries and can be used both at home and the outdoors. Feature loaded speakers with unique design and high-end functionality. Device prices range from INR 17,990 to 59,990.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored