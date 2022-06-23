comscore Auto Draft | BGR India
Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video

According to Reuters, Amazon is developing a technique that will enable Alexa to imitate anyone's voice after hearing less than a minute of any audio.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 23, 2022 3:53 PM IST

Alexa’s voice will be customised by Amazon. It appears that the business intends to enable Alexa, Its virtual assistant to impersonate any speech. According to Reuters, Amazon is developing a technique that will enable Alexa to imitate anyone’s voice after hearing less than a minute of any audio. According to source Amazon revealed the information on Wednesday at a conference in Las Vegas. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, In which so many of us have lost someone we love, Purpose of this new function would be to make the memories last. The usage of such technology is contradictory even when done with the best of intentions. Microsoft terminated its AI capabilities that might be used to impersonate voices just two days ago. Hackers might also use it to extort people. Amazon’s goal for Alexa essentially wants to be able to adapt to all user contexts and pick up new ideas on her own. The all-knowing, All-capable, Super artificial general intelligence. During the conference, Amazon displayed how Alexa could be used to mimic anybody’s voice.

