Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Z Flip 3: All you need to know!

Samsung has launched the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones at its recently held Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung has taken further steps in the foldable smartphone arena with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both the new foldable smartphones have made their entry via the Galaxy Unpacked event today.

The new Samsung foldables comes with upgrades in the spec sheet and strives to be more durable than before. They also include better optimizations, mainly with third-party apps from Microsoft and Google. In this video we take a closer look at all the details of newly launched Samsung Galaxy Folds