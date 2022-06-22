The robots will be used to transport large carts throughout its warehouses.

Amazon has revealed its first fully autonomous mobile robot. Proteus is the name of the robot and Amazon claims it can safely navigate around human employees. The robots will be used to transport large carts throughout its warehouses. Cardinal is capable of lifting and moving packages weighing up to 50 pounds. According to the company, It’s computer vision systems allow it to pick out and lift individual packages even if they are in a pile. Amazon’s post also shows off technology that could eliminate the need for employees to use hand scanners to log barcodes. Workers instead stand in front of a camera system that recognises packages without pausing to scan the labels. Despite recent reports that Amazon may soon face a labour shortage, The company says it will build robots instead of hiring people. The company says it will not be replacing people with machines, But rather making them more intelligent and efficient by analysing their every move as well as their human counterparts. However, They could also create unrealistic expectations about how quickly workers should be able to reach their targets for tasks. Amazon’s CEO recently promised to address the company’s warehouse injury rates on a systemic level, Despite reports that its workers are injured at twice the industry average, Calling the company’s rates misunderstood. Cardinal is developing a robot that could help reduce injuries among Amazon warehouse workers.