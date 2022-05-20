An iPhone virus that can run even when the phone is turned off

Your iPhone does not completely shut off. Its chipset stays active in lowpower mode so that features like Find My to work.This is a useful feature, and also has the potential to be abused.

This is a useful feature, and also has the potential to be abused. This is one of the earliest, not even the first, studies to look into the risks of always-on chipsets in low-power mode. This is not the same as iOS's low-power mode